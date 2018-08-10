Prehistoric giant shark teeth found on Australian beach

Getty Images The mega-shark fossil was discovered on a beach in Australia

A fossil hunter has made the discovery of a lifetime on a beach in Australia.

Philip Mullaly discovered a rare set of teeth from a giant prehistoric mega-shark - twice the size of a great white.

"I was walking along the beach looking for fossils, turned and saw this shining glint in a boulder and saw a quarter of the tooth exposed," he said.

A local museum confirmed that the 7cm-long teeth belonged to an extinct species known as the great jagged narrow-toothed shark.

Getty Images

The shark could be found in Australia's oceans 25 million years ago, and survived by eating small whales and penguins.

They could grow more than nine metres long.

The discovery was made in Jan Juc on Australia's Great Ocean Rode.

Speaking after he made the discovery, Mr. Mullaly said: "I was immediately excited, it was just perfect and I knew it was an important find that needed to be shared with people."