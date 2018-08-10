The Greatest Dancer: Cheryl to judge new talent show

Cheryl (far right) with the other judges of The Greatest Dancer - Osi and Matthew

Cheryl's back - and she's searching for The Greatest Dancer.

The singer will join the BBC's new dance talent show as a judge, alongside Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse.

Cheryl said: "I'm so excited to be part of The Greatest Dancer! I'm looking for acts with real passion, who are going to push boundaries and give it their all, no matter what challenges are thrown at them."

The Greatest Dancer will hit screens in 2019.

The show is hosted by Alesha Dixon and Diversity's Jordan Banjo

Auditions are already taking part right now and will feature all sorts of different dancers - from ballet, jazz, hip hop to Bollywood.

Are you excited about this new show? Let us know in the comments below.