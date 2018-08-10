Strictly Come Dancing 2018: All you need to know about new series

Glitterballs at the ready - Strictly's coming back!

Who will follow in Joe McFadden's footsteps and quickstep their way to the Strictly Come Dancing title?

Newsround has everything you need to know ahead of the new series.

Don't forget to comment below to tell us which celebrity you would like to see in this year's Strictly too!

When's it back?

@tessdaly/ Instagram Tess and Claudia teased fans with a snap from their Strictly photoshoot

Strictly will return to BBC One in the Autumn, but we're not sure of the exact date yet.

First, we'll get to meet the contestants in a launch show, and then the weekly dance shows will begin.

But preparations are clearly in full swing - presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman gave fans a sneak peak at their glamorous photo shoot ahead of the launch on social media.

Not long to wait!

Could Joe Sugg be part of the Strictly 2018 line up?

Which celebs will be dancing?

Again, we don't know yet! According to Tess's social media, the celeb line up will begin to be revealed from 13 August.

However, that hasn't stopped the rumours!

In the running is Joe Sugg, who could be swapping vlogging for the Viennese waltz.

PA New dad Tom Daley could be making an appearance on this year's show

Diver Tom Daley is rumoured to be putting on his dancing shoes, as well as Scarlett Moffatt from I'm a Celeb.

Watch this space!

What about the professionals?

The Strictly gang are back - with a couple of swaps...

Brendan Cole announced his shock departure earlier in the year - and Chloe Hewitt is also out.

But in their place are three new dancers.

They are Sicilian-born Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe from South Africa and Luba Mushtuk form Russia.