play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:18

Ralph Breaks The Internet gives classic Disney princesses new look

Disney princessesDisney
Some of your favourite Disney princesses have been given a totally new look

The new film Ralph Breaks The Internet has given 14 classic Disney princesses a totally new look.

In the movie, Ralph and Vanellope meet some of Disney's most iconic princesses - Moana, Mulan, Elsa from Frozen, Pocahontas, Merida from Brave, Snow White, Rapunzel from Tangled, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, Cinderella, and Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

But hoodie-wearing Vanellope inspires the group of Disney royalty to change out of their dresses and lounge around in something a little more comfortable!

Entertainment Weekly was given a sneak preview of their makeover - and check it out...

The 14 Disney princesses in their comfortable clothing in Ralph Breaks The InternetDisney from Entertainment Weekly
Look at the princesses in their new loungewear!

One of the directors of the film Rich Moore explained how he felt a bit like the princesses were "frozen in another time" with the clothes they wore.

He said he thinks it's fun how, in this film, the princesses are being shown in a different light "that makes them feel like real people".

After all, we all love lounging around in a hoodie, right?! Well, now we know that Disney princesses do too.

Let us know what you think of their new look below!

Ralph Breaks The Internet will be out in UK cinemas on 23 November 2018.

Comments

  • View all (2)

  • Comment number 2. Posted by WhitePianoLemon

    40 minutes ago
    The look in 5 different words:
    5: Amazing
    4: Awesome
    3: Better then the image at the top of this page
    2: Some Disney Princesses look more better in 3D
    1: Great clothing upgrade on all of the Disney Princesses
    Those are my five words on the new Disney Princesses
    Lemon 🙂
    👍 If you agree with those 5 things

  • Comment number 1. Posted by WhitePianoLemon

    1 hour ago
    WOW! They look so different compared to the picture at the top of the page can't wait to see Ralph Breaks The Internet once it hits the big screen
    Lemon 🙂

More like this

Newsround film preview logo
play
2:46

Big in 2018: Super blockbuster movies

Dumbo
play
0:35

Disney release new trailer of Dumbo film

Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins
play
0:45

Mary Poppins Returns: See the brand new trailer

Top Stories

Singer Cheryl

Cheryl back to judge new BBC dance show

Mega-shark tooth fossil

Mega-shark teeth found in Australia

Renee Young smiling

WWE Raw to have first female commentator

Newsround Home