France floods: 1,600 people evacuated after heavy rain

BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images

Hundreds of campers have been evacuated after heavy floods in France.

The worst hit areas are Gard, Ardèche and Drôme, which are all popular holiday sites.

Heavy rain meant tents were destroyed, while about 17,000 homes were without power.

1,600 people, including many children, have now been taken to safety. One person is missing.

AFP A woman looks at the damaged campsite

Over 400 firefighters and police have been helping.

The flooding comes after much of Europe, including the south of France, has had much hotter weather than usual.

UK Met Office weather expert Marco Petagna said nearly three inches of rain fell in the area in just 24 hours.

He added: "It's located in the area of hot weather that has been affecting much of Europe just recently, although there is a cold front moving south. Where you have got cold air trying to come in, at the boundary the hot air rises quite quickly and creates these rain clouds. There are still storms around, although they are starting to ease a little bit."