play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:03

France floods: 1,600 people evacuated after heavy rain

Rescuers walk past bikes in a flooded campBORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images

Hundreds of campers have been evacuated after heavy floods in France.

The worst hit areas are Gard, Ardèche and Drôme, which are all popular holiday sites.

Heavy rain meant tents were destroyed, while about 17,000 homes were without power.

1,600 people, including many children, have now been taken to safety. One person is missing.

A person is looking at a flooded camping as storms and heavy rains sweep across France on August 9, 2018 in Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas, southern France.AFP
A woman looks at the damaged campsite

Over 400 firefighters and police have been helping.

The flooding comes after much of Europe, including the south of France, has had much hotter weather than usual.

UK Met Office weather expert Marco Petagna said nearly three inches of rain fell in the area in just 24 hours.

He added: "It's located in the area of hot weather that has been affecting much of Europe just recently, although there is a cold front moving south. Where you have got cold air trying to come in, at the boundary the hot air rises quite quickly and creates these rain clouds. There are still storms around, although they are starting to ease a little bit."

Comments

More like this

Lightning flashes over Souter lighthouse in Sunderland

Heatwave: Is this the end of the high temperatures?

BBC weather presenter Alina Jenkins
play
1:29

UK heatwave 2018: Why is it so hot at the moment?

Thermometer against blue sky

UK heatwave: Why should we stay out of the sun?

Top Stories

Premier League trophy

Who's going to win the Premier League?

Ant McPartlin

TV presenter Ant off our screens until 2019

Paul Pogba wearing a new Man United shirt created from Parley Ocean Plastic in support of movement to end marine plastic pollution
play
0:47

Your shirt is rubbish! Man United launch recycled plastic kit

Newsround Home