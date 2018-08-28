Loneliness: how does it feel and what can you do about it?

Anyone can feel lonely and it's completely normal to feel this way sometimes.

But if it makes you feel down, there are things you can do.

These children say they've all experienced loneliness and want to share what helped make them feel better.

If you are worried about loneliness or feeling lonely, there is lots of support out there for you to get help.

Speak to an adult you trust, like a parent, guardian or a teacher.

You can also contact Childline - a counselling charity for people aged 18 and under - on 0800 1111 for free at any time.