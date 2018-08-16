Therapy dog Harley aims to calm airport passengers

If you're lucky, you might be jetting off to another country on holiday this summer.

But if you're afraid of flying it might not be much fun!

That's where Harley the rescue dog comes in - he's an Alaskan Malamute and goes round Aberdeen International Airport with his owner Niel Chisholm.

Harley has been helping travellers who may be feeling stressed, and some with disabilities.

Watch Ricky go to see him in action.