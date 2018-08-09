play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 14:47

Ant McPartlin will not be back on our TV screens until 2019

Ant McPartlinGetty Images

TV star Ant McPartlin won't be back on our screens until 2019.

He'll miss the next series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! later this year.

Ant and Dec's other hit show Saturday Night Takeaway will not return until 2020, ITV has said.

Ant has been taking a break from TV presenting after he was involved in a car crash earlier this year.

He was later fined after admitting to drinking alcohol and driving.

Ant and DecGetty Images
Ant spoke to Dec before stepping down from presenting the final shows of this series

In a statement, Ant said: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue - having spoken to Dec and ITV - I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off."

Ant's co-host and friend, Dec, has already presented Saturday Night Takeaway on his own.

But there are big questions about what I'm A Celeb will be like with just Dec on-screen.

Dec added: "Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision. I'm looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019."

The pair have been presenting together for years and have won lots of awards.

Comments

  • View all (1)

  • Comment number 1. Posted by funkyguineapig

    1 hour ago
    Well I am sad but looking forward to 2020

More like this

Dec

Dec to present Saturday Night Takeaway by himself

Ant McPartlin

TV presenter Ant fined and banned from driving

Ant and Dec

Pictures: Ant and Dec through the years

Top Stories

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga attends a training session

The world's most wanted goalkeepers

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande to appear on Carpool Karaoke

Illustration of the probe flying near to the Sun

Nasa to launch a seriously hot mission this week

Newsround Home