Ant McPartlin will not be back on our TV screens until 2019

TV star Ant McPartlin won't be back on our screens until 2019.

He'll miss the next series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! later this year.

Ant and Dec's other hit show Saturday Night Takeaway will not return until 2020, ITV has said.

Ant has been taking a break from TV presenting after he was involved in a car crash earlier this year.

He was later fined after admitting to drinking alcohol and driving.

Ant spoke to Dec before stepping down from presenting the final shows of this series

In a statement, Ant said: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue - having spoken to Dec and ITV - I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off."

Ant's co-host and friend, Dec, has already presented Saturday Night Takeaway on his own.

But there are big questions about what I'm A Celeb will be like with just Dec on-screen.

Dec added: "Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision. I'm looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019."

The pair have been presenting together for years and have won lots of awards.