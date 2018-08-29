play
Last updated at 05:55

The kids tackling loneliness in their playground

People can feel lonely for lots of different reasons.

It might be that their mates are off school, they've moved to a new area or they're finding it tough making friends.

It's normal to feel this way sometimes, but if you feel like this most of the time and it makes you feel down there are things you can do.

Childline says the number of young people it's supporting for loneliness has gone up.

So we've been to one school in Aberdeen where the pupils have come up with a way to help each other out if they're feeling isolated.

