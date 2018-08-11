How a fly ruined world record attempt for dominoes

PATRICK SINNER

How cool are these massive pictures and sculptures - all made from dominoes!

But just imagine how annoying it would be if someone came along and carelessly knocked them all too early.

That's what happened to Sinners Domino Entertainment, a German group who break domino-based records.

They were attempting to top a Guinness World Record for mini dominoes, setting up 4,000 of the teeny tiny bricks - no bigger than a fingernail - with tweezers.

The amazing domino chain was to be knocked down in a dramatic fashion in front of the judges, at an event near Frankfurt in Germany.

Getty Images Sinners Domino Entertainment was trying to break their own Guinness World Record

But before this could happen, along came a fly and - you can see what's coming - knocked them all down before the judges had even seen it!

Patrick Sinner, the group's head, told Newsround: "As you can imagine we were not happy with the situation as it took four builders one day to complete the mini domino chain reaction with 4,000 pieces.

"We had no time to set up the mini domino afterwards as we need to leave the location and the show was over."

Thankfully though all was not lost for the team, who still managed to smash four other, much bigger records: longest chain reaction, longest spiral, longest wall and longest cube.