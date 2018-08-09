Transfer deadline day: How goalkeepers stole the show

Getty Images Thibaut Courtois joined Real Madrid on transfer deadline day

It's transfer deadline day and normally all eyes are on superstar strikers and magic midfielders.

This summer, however, the stars of the show have been goalkeepers.

A number of the top teams have spent big to get a new man between the posts.

Here's a look at some of the goalkeepers who have been on the move this transfer window.

A record breaking Kepa

Getty Images Kepa Arrizabalaga is the most expensive goalkeeper in the world

£71m for a goalkeeper?! Yes, seriously.

That's how much Chelsea have splashed on 23-year-old Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao.

It's the highest amount that has ever been spent on a keeper and a club record transfer for Chelsea.

Kepa joined Athletic when he was nine, and football wasn't his only interest as a child. He had a passion for birds and would hunt for goldfinches with his father and train them to sing.

Two of his birds even won competitions!

Courtois heads to Spain

Getty Images Courtois spent seven years at Chelsea

As one goalkeeper arrives at Chelsea, another one departs.

Thibaut Courtois signed a six-year-deal with Spanish giants Real Madrid on transfer deadline day.

He leaves after seven years at Chelsea. He is also the Belgian international keeper.

On arrival at Madrid he was quoted as saying: "This is the best club in the world". Ouch!

Liverpool spend big to fix a big problem

Getty Images Alisson was signed for £66.8m

Who can forget Loris Karius' performance in the Champions League final?

Liverpool fans were desperate for a new goalkeeper and their dreams came true in July.

For £66.8m Roma goalkeeper Alisson was brought to Anfield. Could it finally be the end of Liverpool's goalkeeping nightmares after poor form from Karius and Simon Mignolet?

If they are to close the gap to Manchester City in the league, they will need Alisson to prove that he is worth the money.

Hart heads to Burnley

Getty Images Joe Hart has left Manchester City after 12 years

After 12 years at Manchester City, Joe Hart has left for a different Premier League club.

He heads to Burnley after a difficult few seasons at City.

He's spent the last two seasons on loan at Torino and Manchester City, and lost his place in the England team.

There's no bad feelings though - City have announced they will host a tribute to Hart in the autumn.