British Para-swimmer Ellie Simmonds takes our very serious quiz (ahem!)

The World Para Swimming European Championships are starting in Dublin, Ireland, on Monday 13 August.

The competition will go on for one week and feature around 500 athletes from 40 countries.

We went to meet British para-swimming superstar Ellie Simmonds before she set off for the event.

And 'water' better way to mark the start of a swimming competition than with a mind-goggling water-related celebrity quiz, eh?!

Sorry, we'll stop now.