Indonesia earthquake: Third strong quake hits tourist island of Lombok

A strong earthquake has struck an island in Indonesia, Southeast Asia.

It's the third tremor to hit Lombok in the space of two weeks.

This most recent aftershock happened on Thursday and had a magnitude of 5.9.

There have been 355 aftershocks since the last earthquake happened on Sunday, which killed at least 131 people.

The island was still recovering after two other recent earthquakes when the tremor happened.

Aid workers are trying to help the thousands of people who have been left homeless and without clean water, food, medicine or shelter.

The island is a popular holiday spot and thousands of tourists have now left.

