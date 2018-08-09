play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 06:52

What's it like being a YouTuber?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

It looks pretty fun being a vlogger but what is it really like?

Arabella and Jaadin Daho, also known as Amazing Arabella and JD the Kid, have posted loads of videos on YouTube and they've had millions of views.

But they've also experienced some of the negative side of being online stars.

They have been bullied and at one point they even had to move home.

Watch them explain how they've dealt with their success.

If you want more advice about how to deal with cyberbullying, click here.

More like this

Kids on tablet

YouTube Kids app still showing disturbing videos

Girl holding phone

Online safety: Prince William launches anti-cyberbullying plan

Prince William

"I have a duty to act on cyber bullying"

Typing on a laptop

Your experiences of online bullying

Our Cyberbullying special

Cyberbullying: A Newsround special

Top Stories

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande to appear on Carpool Karaoke

A woman with her son stands near the ruins of their home following an earthquake in Pemenang on 8 August 2018 in Lombok Island, Indonesia

Third quake hits tourist island of Lombok

A poo emoji in a loo
play
0:35

Big push to open more loos to the public

Newsround Home