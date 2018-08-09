Calls for shops to open their loos to the public in the UK

There's nothing more annoying than being out and about and realising that you have to go to the loo - right now!

New figures from the British Toilet Association (BTA) show that number of public toilets in the UK has fallen by over a third (39%) in the past 18 years.

So the BTA have started a campaign urging cafes, restaurants, pubs and shops to let people use their loos for free.

The businesses will be encouraged to put a sticker on display, so the public can spot a place where they could use the toilet without having to be a customer.

Watch Martin's report about this wee-ly good idea.