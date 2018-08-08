Are we falling out of love with Snapchat?

Getty Images

There's been bad news for Snapchat - latest figures show that their number of daily active users has fallen for this first time.

So is Snap in a flap, or is just APPsolutely fine?

Why might the numbers have fallen?

At the end of 2017, Snapchat had a controversial redesign - and a lot of users weren't happy.

They said that it made the app harder to use and more confusing.

But it was Kylie Jenner who really caused problems for Snapchat.

In February she tweeted "sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad."

The owner of Snapchat (who is called Snap) lost £1 billion as a result (don't worry though - Kylie came back).

Snapchat is also fighting off big competition from the likes of Instagram, which also uses 'Stories', and has more daily users than Snapchat.

Is Snapchat out?

Well, it's not great for Snapchat - but in reality, they've only lost 2% of their daily users - down to 188 million users from 191 million the previous three months. So that's still a lot of users!

And Snap made more money than expected over the last three months.

Snapchat boss Evan Spiegal says that they've "been working hard to... improve Snapchat based on the feedback from our community."