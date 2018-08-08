play
Plastic pollution: Lewis Hamilton picks up rubbish on beach clean

It's horrible when you go to the beach wanting to play in the sand...and then find it's full of rubbish.

Well it looks like that what happened to Lewis Hamilton when he went on his holidays.

The four-time Formula One champion posted a minute-long video on social media showing his followers the amount of plastic waste washed up on an island (although we're not quite sure where).

In the accompanying post he wrote: "I'm in just one of so many beautiful parts of the world today when we stumbled across this mess. We couldn't stand by, we had to do something.

"We all need to act, we must stop supporting companies that are blindly fixated on their profits at the expense of our beautiful planet!"

