Why's everyone talking about burkas and Boris Johnson?

Getty Images Boris Johnson said he did not want to see full-face coverings banned, but said it was "ridiculous" women chose to wear them

This man is Boris Johnson, who until a few weeks ago was a key part of the UK government's Brexit team.

But now the former Foreign Secretary is in the news for a very different reason.

He's said Muslim women wearing burkas "look like letter boxes", and because of this has been accused of Islamophobia.

Islamophobia is when Muslims are the victims of attacks just because of their religion.

The burka is a covering worn by some Muslim women, that hides their face leaving just a mesh screen to see through.

Find out more about the different coverings worn by Muslim women.

Mr Johnson made the comments in his newspaper column for The Daily Telegraph, while writing about the new burka ban in Denmark.

He wrote that he was against the ban on face-covering veils in public places, and said a total ban could lead to "a general crackdown on any public symbols of religious affiliation".

But said he felt "fully entitled" to expect women to remove face coverings when talking to him at his MP surgery, and that schools and universities should be able to take the same approach if a student "turns up... looking like a bank robber".

He also said he thought it was "ridiculous" that people chose to wear them.

Getty Images

But lots of people were unhappy about the comments.

The Muslim Council of Britain said they were "particularly regrettable in this current climate, where Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred is becoming worryingly [common]".

Prime Minister Theresa May is head of the Conservative Party which Boris Johnson belongs to.

She has suggested he apologise for the comments, which she said had "clearly caused offence".

But Lord Sheikh, a Conservative Muslim member of the House of Lords, said demands for an apology were not enough.

He wants to see Boris Johnson kicked out of the Conservative Party for his remarks about the burka.

AFP

Denmark has seen protests against the veil ban, which was introduced on 1 August.

The UK government has confirmed they don't support a ban on the wearing of the veil in public.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said "Such a prescriptive approach would be not in keeping with British values of religious tolerance and gender equality."