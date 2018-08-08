Jamie Chadwick is first woman to win British Formula 3 race

Jamie Chadwick is the first ever female to win a Formula 3 race by claiming victory at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

Chadwick moved from fourth on the grid to second by the end of the first lap and stayed behind Singapore's Pavan Ravishankar for the rest of the race.

When Ravishankar got a 10-second penalty for a jump start, Chadwick secured an historic win.

Twenty-year-old Jamie first got into racing at the age of eleven when she followed her brother into carting, and hasn't looked back.

She's also known for becoming the first ever female and youngest winner of the British GT Championship in 2015.