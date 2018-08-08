KFC and Kellogg junk food ads targeting kids banned

Big food companies KFC and Kellogg's have been told to remove adverts which promoted junk food to children.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) says they broke strict rules on advertising high fat, sugar or salt products to children.

The ASA found Kellogg's promoted a Coco Pops product, during a Mr Bean cartoon, likely to have been seen by children.

It also ruled KFC advertised a Mars product on a phone box by a school.

Hayley's been looking into what happened.