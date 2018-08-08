To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. International Cat Day: Celebrating cats all over the world

Cats - love them or hate them - they're everywhere, and some people are obsessed!

To celebrate International Cat Day, we've found some weird and wacky cats from all over the world.

Have a watch and let us know if you love cats, or if you're more of a dog lover.