Last updated at 05:45

International Cat Day: Celebrating cats all over the world

Cats - love them or hate them - they're everywhere, and some people are obsessed!

To celebrate International Cat Day, we've found some weird and wacky cats from all over the world.

Have a watch and let us know if you love cats, or if you're more of a dog lover.

Comments

  • View all (9)

  • Comment number 9. Posted by U17100855

    1 hour ago
    I love cats I got 6. Jess, Nala,Simba,Pheobe, Sherbet,Maoam.

  • Comment number 8. Posted by U17100855

    1 hour ago
    Please can I be Luna lovegood

  • Comment number 7. Posted by U17100855

    2 hours ago
    Can I be Luna love good in ur Harry Potter ganag plz

  • Comment number 6. Posted by MeepymooSparkleUnicorn11

    2 hours ago
    I don't mind either cats or dogs tbh but my bestie Lottie is absolutely OBBESSED with cats, like you don't even know

  • Comment number 5. Posted by MeepymooSparkleUnicorn11

    2 hours ago
    Sailing Monkey

    Can you put Bellatrix Lestrange on the list please and please can I be her?

  • Comment number 4. Posted by SailingMonkey

    2 hours ago
    Let me know if you would like a sign off created for you or alternatively join my Harry Potter fan club:

    Harry Potter- Free Space
    Ron Weasley-Free Space
    Hermione Granger- Free Space
    Dobby- Free Space
    Draco Malfoy- Free Space
    Crab- Free Space
    Goyle- Free Space
    Neville Longbottom- Free Space
    Luna Lovegood- Free Space
    Ginny Weasley- SailingMonkey

    !!Let me know if you would like to be a character not on this list as I can add to it on a first come first served basis!!

  • Comment number 3. Posted by SailingMonkey

    2 hours ago
    Use this hashtag if you like cats best:
    #CatLover🐱🐈
    Use this hashtag if you like dogs best:
    #DogLover🐶🐩


    I am a #DogLover🐶🐩 but cats are also ok. ⛵️🐒Sailing⚓️Monkey🐒⛵️

  • Comment number 2. Posted by lilac_butterfly

    3 hours ago
    I luv cats!

    #1st comment i think!

    Lilac

  • Comment number 1. Posted by rose lily flower

    4 hours ago
    I like both, having a cat and 2 puppies.

