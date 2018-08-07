play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 14:14

Ellie Goulding: Who has she got engaged to?

Ellie Goulding pictured with fiancé Casper Jopling in a photo taken from her Instagram pageEllie Goulding/Instagram
Ellie Goulding posted this picture with her then-boyfriend Casper Jopling on Instagram back in June

She's sung about how she's still 'Falling for you', and it certainly seems to be true for Ellie Goulding and her boyfriend Caspar Jopling.

They've announced their engagement!

But while most celebrities might turn to social media to deliver their news, these two decided to be a bit more old-fashioned with their big announcement. They put it in a newspaper - The Times.

A copy of the engagement announcement as it appeared in the newspaperThe Times

The announcement read:

"The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

Ellie Goulding attending the Serpentine Gallery and Chanel Summer Party 2018 on June 19, 2018 in London, EnglandGetty Images

Ellie's now fiancé Caspar isn't a musician, he's an art dealer responsible for picking out special pieces of art work.

So hopefully he's just as good at choosing engagement rings.

Let's hope whatever he chooses, leaves Ellie 'Starry Eyed'.

What do you think? Send us your wishes for the happy couple.

Comments

  • View all (3)

More like this

Ellie Goulding

Singer Ellie Goulding wants to help protect our planet

Ellie Goulding
play
1:29

Martin talks to Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding
play
0:42

Ayshah meets Ellie Goulding

Top Stories

Polar bear carefully touching the sea surface in order to cross a melt pond in the high Arctic Ocean, which is strongly influenced by climate change.

Hothouse Earth: What is it?

Queen pictures with Shetland pony and lots of poo emojis

This pony was NOT following royal poo-tocol!

Diesel the fire dog wears his goggles

Does your pet have their own social media account?

Newsround Home