Hothouse Earth: What is it and why are scientists warning against it?

Do you remember hearing about something called the Paris Agreement?

It was a huge international deal back in 2015, where leaders from 195 countries promised to do something about climate change.

One of the big things the leaders agreed was to take steps to stop the global temperature increasing by more than 2°C, and to try to limit it to 1.5°C.

But now a report by a group of scientists says keeping global warming to between 1.5-2°C may be more difficult than they previously thought.

Watch the video below to find out why stopping the planet's temperature rising by 2°C is felt to be so important.

What do they mean by Hothouse Earth conditions?

The scientists who have written the new report, say that, even if countries reduce their carbon emissions to what they agreed in the Paris Agreement, this might not be enough.

They have warned that the world is at risk of tipping into extremely dangerous levels of climate change called Hothouse Earth conditions.

The international researchers say that in Hothouse Earth conditions some parts of the earth could become unsuitable for people to live in anymore.

They warn it could lead to sea levels being between 10-60m higher than they are today - meaning that more land will be under water.

According to the report, temperatures could go up, which they say could lead to a higher global temperatures than at any time in the past 1.2 million years.

That's because global warming isn't just caused by how many greenhouse gases humans produce. If the global temperature increases by 2°C then this can trigger other processes, which can drive further warming - even if we stop emitting greenhouse gases.

CLIMATE CHANGE: The planet's climate is constantly changing, and has been naturally changing over time. But many scientists are concerned it's changing much more than it would naturally do, because of the effect of humans - through the release of greenhouses gases. GREENHOUSE GASES: Many experts say the release of greenhouse gases - such as carbon dioxide and methane - is having a global impact on temperature and weather systems. These scientists believe when these gases build up in the atmosphere they acts like a blanket or greenhouse around the planet. By trapping heat, they lead to an increase in global temperatures is called global warming. GLOBAL WARMING: Global warming can melt the world's ice caps and glaciers, leading to an increase in sea levels. Some scientists estimate that over the next hundred years sea levels could rise by between 10cm and 90cm - making many coastal areas around the world uninhabitable. Some experts warn it could also affect weather patterns, leading to more droughts, flooding and extreme weather, and a rise in ocean temperatures.

What could happen if temperatures go up too much?

Each year the Earth's forests, oceans and land soak up about 4.5 billion tonnes of carbon that would otherwise end up in our atmosphere adding to temperatures.

But as the world warms up, and this 2°C temperature increase is reached, the forests, oceans and land could themselves become sources of carbon and make the problems of climate change significantly worse.

The worry is that if one of these systems tips over and starts pushing large amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere, the rest could follow like a row of dominoes.

The BBC's Environment correspondent Matt McGrath says that according to the report, the biggest impacts of all this may not be felt for hundreds of years - but once it starts we won't really be able to do anything about it.

America, Greece and the UK - just some of the places where wildfires have been burning over the last few weeks.

Are the current heatwaves in the UK and Europe evidence of a Hothouse Earth?

The report authors say the extreme weather events we are seeing right now around the world can't be immediately associated with the risk of passing 2°C.

But they do claim that it may be evidence that the Earth is more sensitive to warming than previously thought.

One of the scientists involved in the report, Prof Rockström from Stockholm Resilience Centre, says the recent extreme weather may be helping to show how quickly and dramatically things can change.

What can be done to prevent Hothouse Earth conditions?

The report says that human beings need to change our behaviour and use technology to try and make things better.

It argues that the best chance of avoiding a Hothouse Earth doesn't only need us to reduce levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions, but also to do more to create "new biological carbon stores" to soak up more carbon in the atmosphere.

This can be done by:

stopping burning fossil fuels by the middle of this century,

planting lots of new trees and protecting forests,

doing more to work out how to block the Sun's rays, and

developing machines to suck carbon out of the air.

Do all scientists agree with what this report says?

The report was written by a team of international scientists, who published their study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

But not everyone agrees with what they've written. Many other scientists say their conclusions are sound but some experts say that the picture being painted by the authors of this report is too extreme.