play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 11:42

Hothouse Earth: What is it and why are scientists warning against it?

City Sunset in SmogGetty Images

Do you remember hearing about something called the Paris Agreement?

It was a huge international deal back in 2015, where leaders from 195 countries promised to do something about climate change.

One of the big things the leaders agreed was to take steps to stop the global temperature increasing by more than 2°C, and to try to limit it to 1.5°C.

But now a report by a group of scientists says keeping global warming to between 1.5-2°C may be more difficult than they previously thought.

Watch the video below to find out why stopping the planet's temperature rising by 2°C is felt to be so important.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Newsround's quick guide to climate change
A giant piece of Ice breaks off the Perito Moreno Glacier in Patagonia, ArgentinaGetty Images
What do they mean by Hothouse Earth conditions?

The scientists who have written the new report, say that, even if countries reduce their carbon emissions to what they agreed in the Paris Agreement, this might not be enough.

They have warned that the world is at risk of tipping into extremely dangerous levels of climate change called Hothouse Earth conditions.

The international researchers say that in Hothouse Earth conditions some parts of the earth could become unsuitable for people to live in anymore.

They warn it could lead to sea levels being between 10-60m higher than they are today - meaning that more land will be under water.

According to the report, temperatures could go up, which they say could lead to a higher global temperatures than at any time in the past 1.2 million years.

That's because global warming isn't just caused by how many greenhouse gases humans produce. If the global temperature increases by 2°C then this can trigger other processes, which can drive further warming - even if we stop emitting greenhouse gases.

coal fired uk power station blocking out a sunriseGetty Images
What could happen if temperatures go up too much?

Each year the Earth's forests, oceans and land soak up about 4.5 billion tonnes of carbon that would otherwise end up in our atmosphere adding to temperatures.

But as the world warms up, and this 2°C temperature increase is reached, the forests, oceans and land could themselves become sources of carbon and make the problems of climate change significantly worse.

The worry is that if one of these systems tips over and starts pushing large amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere, the rest could follow like a row of dominoes.

The BBC's Environment correspondent Matt McGrath says that according to the report, the biggest impacts of all this may not be felt for hundreds of years - but once it starts we won't really be able to do anything about it.

A firefighters tries to control a back burn as the Carr fire continues to spread towards the towns of Douglas City and Lewiston near Redding, California on July 31, 2018Getty Images
America, Greece and the UK - just some of the places where wildfires have been burning over the last few weeks.
Are the current heatwaves in the UK and Europe evidence of a Hothouse Earth?

The report authors say the extreme weather events we are seeing right now around the world can't be immediately associated with the risk of passing 2°C.

But they do claim that it may be evidence that the Earth is more sensitive to warming than previously thought.

One of the scientists involved in the report, Prof Rockström from Stockholm Resilience Centre, says the recent extreme weather may be helping to show how quickly and dramatically things can change.

Green Canopy of RainforestEPA
What can be done to prevent Hothouse Earth conditions?

The report says that human beings need to change our behaviour and use technology to try and make things better.

It argues that the best chance of avoiding a Hothouse Earth doesn't only need us to reduce levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions, but also to do more to create "new biological carbon stores" to soak up more carbon in the atmosphere.

This can be done by:

  • stopping burning fossil fuels by the middle of this century,
  • planting lots of new trees and protecting forests,
  • doing more to work out how to block the Sun's rays, and
  • developing machines to suck carbon out of the air.
Do all scientists agree with what this report says?

The report was written by a team of international scientists, who published their study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

But not everyone agrees with what they've written. Many other scientists say their conclusions are sound but some experts say that the picture being painted by the authors of this report is too extreme.

Comments

More like this

Donald Trump

What is the Paris climate deal and why has Trump pulled the US out?

King Penguins

How is global warming affecting King Penguins?

Pollution graphic
play
0:54

Parents' cars are causing pollution problem at schools

Wildfire
play
1:54

How are hot weather and wildfires connected?

Clownfish

Clownfish: Is climate change making it harder to find 'Nemo'?

Fish swimming through coral
play
1:38

What is coral bleaching and why is it a problem?

Top Stories

Ellie Goulding is engaged!

Supergirl from the 1984 movie

There are rumours going around about a Supergirl movie

Diesel the fire dog wears his goggles

Does your pet have his own social media account?

Newsround Home