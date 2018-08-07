World Hockey Cup: Ireland win silver

The Ireland women's team returned home on Monday after a sensational World Cup performance.

Going into the competition Ireland were the second-lowest ranked team.

But they shocked everyone by beating the USA, India (twice) and Spain on the way to reaching Sunday's final.

They weren't able to take the title, losing 6-0 to the Netherlands - but no one could be disappointed after all they've achieved.

Here's five reasons why the team , and their supporters, should be hugely proud.