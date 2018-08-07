World Hockey Cup: Ireland win silver

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
The Ireland women's team returned home on Monday after a sensational World Cup performance.
Going into the competition Ireland were the second-lowest ranked team.
But they shocked everyone by beating the USA, India (twice) and Spain on the way to reaching Sunday's final.
They weren't able to take the title, losing 6-0 to the Netherlands - but no one could be disappointed after all they've achieved.
Here's five reasons why the team , and their supporters, should be hugely proud.