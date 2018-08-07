play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 06:50

World Hockey Cup: Ireland win silver

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

The Ireland women's team returned home on Monday after a sensational World Cup performance.

Going into the competition Ireland were the second-lowest ranked team.

But they shocked everyone by beating the USA, India (twice) and Spain on the way to reaching Sunday's final.

They weren't able to take the title, losing 6-0 to the Netherlands - but no one could be disappointed after all they've achieved.

Here's five reasons why the team , and their supporters, should be hugely proud.

Top Stories

Polar bear carefully touching the sea surface in order to cross a melt pond in the high Arctic Ocean, which is strongly influenced by climate change.

Hothouse Earth: What is it?

Supergirl from the 1984 movie

There are rumours going around about a Supergirl movie

Diesel the fire dog wears his goggles

Does your pet have his own social media account?

Newsround Home