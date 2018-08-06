Why Ireland are hockey heroes

Ireland might have been runners up in the Women's Hockey World Cup, losing out to the Netherland's yesterday - but they should be pretty proud of their achievement. Here's why...
Going into the tournament, they were ranked 15 out of 16 teams taking part in the World Cup - and hadn't taken part in the competition for 16 years.
But the team had a fairytale campaign and took home silver medals. They'll now be looking to qualify for their first ever Olympics in Tokyo 2020. Pretty good going!
The team was made up of players from both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland - and they were the first ever Irish team, male or female, to make a world final in any sport!
Most of the women have other jobs as well - midfielder Nicci Daly is a motor-racing engineer in the US, Nicola Evans is a qualified lawyer and goalie Grace O' Flanagan is a trainee doctor!
Before 2016, if the Irish women wanted to play international hockey, they had to fundraise to pay for it themselves! That's changed now, but there are calls for the sport to be better funded - especially since the women have achieved so much.
The team will get a heroes welcome at a special reception in Dublin on Monday afternoon, and have inspired lots of people along the way.
Congratulations - you've done Ireland proud!