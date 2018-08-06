Why Ireland are hockey heroes

Getty Images Ireland's women celebrate winning silver medals at the Hockey World Cup

Ireland might have been runners up in the Women's Hockey World Cup, losing out to the Netherland's yesterday - but they should be pretty proud of their achievement. Here's why...

1. They're the ultimate underdogs

Going into the tournament, they were ranked 15 out of 16 teams taking part in the World Cup - and hadn't taken part in the competition for 16 years.

But the team had a fairytale campaign and took home silver medals. They'll now be looking to qualify for their first ever Olympics in Tokyo 2020. Pretty good going!

2. They're making Irish history

The final was an historic day for Irish sport

The team was made up of players from both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland - and they were the first ever Irish team, male or female, to make a world final in any sport!

3. This isn't even their day job

Nicci Daly - engineer one day, international hockey star the next...

Most of the women have other jobs as well - midfielder Nicci Daly is a motor-racing engineer in the US, Nicola Evans is a qualified lawyer and goalie Grace O' Flanagan is a trainee doctor!

4. And they're not doing it for the money...

The Irish women's team may have lost in the final, but they exceeded everyone's expectations

Before 2016, if the Irish women wanted to play international hockey, they had to fundraise to pay for it themselves! That's changed now, but there are calls for the sport to be better funded - especially since the women have achieved so much.

5. They've made Ireland proud

Irish fans cheer on the team during their World Cup campaign

The team will get a heroes welcome at a special reception in Dublin on Monday afternoon, and have inspired lots of people along the way.

Congratulations - you've done Ireland proud!