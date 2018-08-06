New home for endangered bears

Having spent 27 years in tiny cages, four Japanese bears have now got a new home in the UK.

Riku, Kai, Hanako and Amu are endangered brown bears.

They used to live at the Ainu Cultural Museum on Hokkaido, one of Japan's islands.

The museum wasn't able to look after them any longer and their cages were old and very small, so they needed somewhere else to live.

There was no room for them at any of the zoos in Japan so one in England offered to take them.

It meant a journey of more than 5400 miles from Japan to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.