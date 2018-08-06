Crisp packets: Should they be plastic-free?

Getty Images

Plastic has been in the news a lot recently as people try and come up with ideas for cutting down the amount we use and throw away.

Now campaigners want crisp packets to be plastic-free.

They're asking big companies, such as Walkers, to stop using it in their packaging.

The parent company of Walkers, PepsiCo, has said it will make packets 100% recyclable, compostable or bio-degradable by 2025.

But campaigners want businesses to take action now.

A lot of people are worried about how plastic waste is affecting the world around us.

At the moment most crisp packets in the UK can't be recycled because they're made from a "metallised plastic film".

Although the inside of a crisp packet is shiny and looks like aluminium foil, it is actually plastic.

You can check if something is made from this by doing the scrunch test!

If you scrunch the item in your hand and it stays scrunched then it is foil, but if it springs back then it is likely to be this plastic foil which can't be recycled.

This means that if the packets are thrown away they will probably go in to a landfill site.

They can also affect our wildlife and environment if they end up in our rivers and seas.

We know lots of you care about tackling plastic pollution, so what do you think about changing crisp packets to be more environmentally friendly?

