Meet the World Snail Racing Champion

Forget Usain Bolt, when it comes to speed it's now all about a snail called Hosta.

Well, he's been crowned winner at the World Snail Racing Championship in Norfolk.

The games started in the 1960s and are held on top of a table.

There's a special damp cloth spread out on it with three marked circles.

The snails start off in the middle and the first to reach the outer circle is the winner.

Anyone can take part whether they've brought their own snail from their garden or borrowed one from a stash kept by the organiser!

The Guinness World Record was set back in 1995, when a snail called "Archie" completed the 33 centimetre course in two minutes and 20 seconds.

The winner gets a silver tankard, which is stuffed with lettuce leaves.

What an ex-shell-ent prize!