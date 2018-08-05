How did these fruit and veg get so big?

We wanted to see how many giant fruit and veg we could find
Derbyshire Grandad, Raghbir Singh Sanghera, has grown this whopper of a cucumber in his greenhouse. It measures a massive 129cm in length!
Here it is, in all it's green glory. He's planning to take it to a local Gurdwara where he works as a volunteer, for everyone to share and eat together. It's got us thinking, what other giant fruit and veg are out there?..
Let's head to the US next, for the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California. Teacher Cindy Tobeck took home first prize in 2016 with her pumpkin nicknamed "Orange Crush". It weighed a whopping 866 kg! That's more than the average cow!
Reuters
Leaf it out, this is the biggest cabbage we've ever seen! Sebastian Lueders from Germany could barely fit in the photo with this enormous cabbage at the Giant Vegetable Competition
Getty Images
We would really leek to know how Paul Rochester from County Durham managed to grow this world record breaking leek. It weighed an massive 10.6kg.
Guinness World Records
Aharon Shemoel from Israel must have a real zest for producing citrus fruits after growing these enormous lemons. The heaviest of the two weighed a ridiculous 5kg. That's like two Chihuahuas!
Guinness World Records
Spud you you believe it! Khalil Semhat a farmer from Lebanon discovered this huge potato growing in his field. It was so heavy he had to get a friend to help him pull it out of the ground. Sounds like a fairy tale - oh no, that's a turnip.
Getty Images
Look how happy gardener Peter Glazebrook is, it brings a tear to our eye! He grew this world record breaking giant onion which won him a big prize at Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.
Getty Images
It's usually takes two to mango, and sure enough couple Sergio and Maria Socorro Bodiongan from the Philippines scooped the world record for the heaviest mango fruit.