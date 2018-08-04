Museum tells story of Napolean through Playmobil

A museum on the French island of Corsica has brought history to life in a very special way indeed.

It has recreated the story of Napoleon Bonaparte - entirely out of Playmobil!

Napoleon Bonaparte was born on 15 August 1769 in Corsica. He went on to become emperor of France and conquered much of Europe.

He is remembered as one of the greatest military leaders in history.

He was defeated at the Battle of Waterloo, which you can read about here.