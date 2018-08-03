Who invented chips - France or Belgium?

How do you like them? With ketchup, mayo, gravy or cheese?

Chunky, crispy, curly or triple cooked? With salt and vinegar or straight from the pan?

When it comes to chips, there's just so many options!

But France and Belgium are fighting over who invented them. The 1 August is International Day of the 'Belgian Frites' (frites means fries in French).

But a French newspaper wrote an article saying "No, French fries are not Belgian" - and arguing they were invented in France.

So who's right?