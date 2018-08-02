play
Last updated at 10:40

Young carers 'lonely' over summer holidays

Boy looking sad while sitting on stairsGetty Images
A new report suggests that three quarters of young people who look after family members feel lonely during their summer breaks from school.

A new report says 72% of carers aged 18 and under are suffering from loneliness during the summer.

Many of these young carers often take on more responsibility during the break from school. This means they might not be able to go out much, or may not be able to go on holiday.

Two-thirds of young carers feel stressed and worried during the summer, according to the report, and 57% of them worry about telling people when they are back at school about their summer holiday.

Charities Action for Children and the Carers Trust have carried out this report looking into the mental health of young carers during the summer months.

There are some concerns that over the summer, carers might not have the opportunity to have a break from their responsibilities and also miss out on any support that they might receive from their school.

Read more from Newsround here: What is a young carer

Comments

  • View all (2)

  • Comment number 2. Posted by pink Unicorn

    2 Aug 2018 22:22
    I totally agree redrollinghegehog

  • Comment number 1. Posted by redrollinghedgehog

    2 Aug 2018 19:18
    I think there should be more charities that give support to young carers, and also teachers should be informed of the situation to avoid embarrassment in class.

