How to be a dinosaur (sort of)

Walking with Dinosaurs

Imagine coming face to face with a massive Tyrannosaurus Rex or a Stegosaurus.

That'd be pretty scary.

Now picture what it'd be like to actually be a dinosaur!

Ok that's not really possible...or is it?

A herd of 18 dinosaur puppets are used in the 'Walking With Dinosaurs - The Arena Spectacular' live show.

They're all life-size and have been designed to look and move like the real thing.

A team of puppeteers bring them to life on stage.

Newsround's been to meet them while they tour the UK, to find out what it takes to be a dinosaur.