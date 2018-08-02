Behind the scenes of Walking With Dinosaurs

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Imagine coming face-to-face with a massive Tyrannosaurus Rex or a Stegosaurus.
That'd be pretty scary.
Now picture what it'd be like to actually be a dinosaur!
Ok that's not really possible...or is it?
A herd of 18 dinosaur puppets are used in the 'Walking With Dinosaurs - The Arena Spectacular' live show.
They're all life-size and have been designed to look and move like the real thing.
A team of puppeteers bring them to life on stage.
Newsround's been to meet them to find out what it takes to be a dinosaur.