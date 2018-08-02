play
Thomas Cook to stop trips to parks that keep killer whales

Orca whales or killer whales are incredible creatures - and it's a lot easier to see them at a theme park like, SeaWorld in the US, than in the wild out in the ocean.

Some think killer whales shouldn't be kept in captivity and should be in their natural environment.

The holiday company Thomas Cook has decided it will stop selling trips to parks that keep killer whales.

From next summer it won't sell tickets to SeaWorld in Florida, and Loro Parque in Tenerife, Spain.

Watch Naz's report to find out why.

