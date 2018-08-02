play
Killer whales: Thomas Cook to stop trips to parks that keep orcas

WATCH: Naz looks into why people don't want orcas in captivity

Orca whales or killer whales are incredible creatures - and it's a lot easier to see them at a theme park, like SeaWorld in the US, than in the wild out in the ocean.

Some think killer whales shouldn't be kept in captivity and should be left in their natural environment.

Now the holiday company Thomas Cook has decided it will stop selling trips to parks that keep killer whales. From next summer it won't sell tickets to SeaWorld in Florida, USA, and Loro Parque in Tenerife, Spain.

They said: "More than 90% of our customers told us that it was important that their holiday company takes animal welfare seriously."

Harry StylesPA
Harry Styles had asked his fans not to visit SeaWorld parks because of their orca performances
Celeb backing

In 2015, SeaWorld was told by Californian authorities they could no longer breed killer whales in captivity and they couldn't bring in any new killer whales.

The following year, after a lot of pressure from celebrities like Harry Styles and animal rights groups, SeaWorld said it would put an end to killer whale performance shows at one of its parks in San Diego.

Now, instead of performing tricks, the whales are used to help teach people more about orca life.

Trainers work with Orca killer whales during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California (19 March 2014)Reuters
SeaWorld parks have been criticised for their orca shows in the past
'Incredible care'

SeaWorld said it no longer bred killer whales, but the ones it already had "will be with us and our visitors for many years".

It said "millions of UK guests" had visited its parks and that it would continue to "welcome the public" to them.

"They have seen first-hand the incredible care we provide all of our animals and learned about how we are protecting and saving species in the wild."

What do you think? Is it important to keep killer whales in theme parks for conservation, as long as the animals are looked after properly?

Or maybe you'd like to see all animals living in the wild? Let us know comment below.

Comments

  • View all (13)

  • Comment number 13. Posted by Absloutley Jazzy

    3 Aug 2018 10:03
    tigerattack I strongly agree with you. That's a fab idea! :-) #SaveTheCreatures

  • Comment number 12. Posted by pinkfluffyunicorns

    3 Aug 2018 9:26
    i think that they should stop orcas in captivity because they should be free and happy all the time and they probably want to be free

  • Comment number 11. Posted by tigerattack

    3 Aug 2018 8:54
    All living things on earth are equal. I think we should spend a day in a cage, trying to balance a stripy ball on our noses while wearing a stupid hat, and eat sardines off a metal tray just to get a feel of what it would be like as an animal in a circus or theme park. I think I actually might do this for charity. Who likes my idea? Tell me or give this a like please :)

  • Comment number 10. Posted by tigerattack

    3 Aug 2018 8:48
    I hate why people would force orcas (or any animal) to perform tricks, so I'm glad it is stopping. I agree with Hermione Granger because they may need be kept in captivity for conservation, but they need better living conditions. Also, the orcas' water is regularly cleaned, they are fed with fish caught by humans, they will never have enough space, and, as there are only about six of them, they will never develop as a pod and sonar only works over a distance so they will lose their natural instincts. As we develop technology, we could build small pods to go underwater and learn about orcas.

  • Comment number 9. Posted by Bluewhalelove

    3 Aug 2018 7:57
    This is so sad and so cruel. Something must be done! When I’m older and I’m a marine biologist I will try and save them all. I love all whales not just blue whales

    Bluewhalelove🐳🐋

  • Comment number 8. Posted by Hermione Granger

    2 Aug 2018 20:25
    I know that other commenters will think I'm crazy but I can see both sides.If I'm honest I actually think that if orcas aren't being forced to do tricks it's fine to keep them in captivity.If they have a significant amount of space then they should be able to be shown to the public.But if they don't have enough space or are doing shows then they shouldn't be in captivity.
    In my opinion if they are happy then they can be in captivity.
    P.S. I agree with SeaWorld banning orca shows.
    Hermione🦁⚡️🦁

  • Comment number 7. Posted by redrollinghedgehog

    2 Aug 2018 19:13
    I am strongly against orca captivity and regularly campaign against this outrageous practise.
    Orcas in captivity display Abnormal Steryotipic Behaviours, or ASB, which are signs of boredom.
    I have seen whales and dolphins in the wild and they are so powerful and graceful. SeaWorld's claims are entirely false, and there are many charities trying to create 'orca sanctuaries' in the sea where orcas that are currently in captivity could be rehabilitated (taught how to live in the wild again) and released.
    The only place you should be able to see captive orcas is in the history books.

  • Comment number 6. Posted by StarPuff

    2 Aug 2018 14:59
    This is nothing but outrageous cruelty. This HAS to stop, before something bad happens. The Orca's lives will be ruined if this continues. SAVE THE WHALES!!!!!!!!!
    StarPuff

  • Comment number 5. Posted by Unicorn

    2 Aug 2018 10:43
    Cruel, they should be in the vast vast ocean

  • Comment number 4. Posted by Absloutley Jazzy

    2 Aug 2018 10:36
    Killer whales and any other creatures should not be kept in theme parks ; humans wouldn't like it so why torture animals instead?

