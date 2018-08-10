World Elephant Day: Ten reasons why we love elephants

Getty Images

Few animals strike the balance between big, boisterous and pretty cute in quite the same way as elephants do.

For many of you, they're your favourite animal.

So to mark World Elephant Day, here are 10 reasons why we at Newsround love them too!

1. In lots of ways elephants are just like us...

Did you know elephants can be right or left-tusked, just like we can be right or left-handed?

And in the summer they even get annoyed about the same stuff as us - elephants hate bees and getting sunburnt just as much as we do.

Kindred spirits eh?

2. Elephants sometimes remind us of our favourite celebs

Getty Images

Elephants might not be able to jump, but we reckon they could 'shake shake shake' just as well as Taylor can when the haters come knocking.

Taylor's not the only one with a elephant lookalike either - Zac Efron, Justin Bieber, and even Hacker do too!

3. They need hardly any sleep

Researchers have found that African elephants in the wild sleep an average of two hours a day.

They can also regularly go nearly two days without any sleep at all.

4. Elephants are good listeners

Researchers reckon just by hearing a voice, African elephants can tell men from women, adults from kids and even tell the difference between our languages.

It seems they're less frightened by the voices of women and children, than they are of men - who they think are more likely to be hunters.

5. They're excellent swimmers

Well five-year-old Lily, the water loving Asian elephant, does at least.

Luckily she's never in danger of forgetting her swimming trunks because it's attached to her face! (Sorry).

6. Elephant have an amazing sense of smell too

Getty Images

African elephants have a sense of smell that is likely the strongest ever identified in a single species, according to a study by scientists from the University of Tokyo.

Elephants have nearly 2,000 special genes that detect odours in the environment.

7. Sometimes they just want to play!

AFP/Getty

This massive water fight is part of the Songkran Festival in Thailand, Asia, and happens in the run up to Thai New Year.

A typical elephant can hold around four litres of water in its trunk, but some can store up to 10 litres!

Some of these people probably got a bit more than they bargained for.

8. They're strong and determined

Sky, a baby elephant in Thailand, lost part of her leg in a trap laid by villagers to protect their crops.

But with the help of these rescuers and a special swimming pool, she learned to walk again.

Sometimes they do need a bit of a helping hand though - like this baby in Sri Lanka certainly managed to get itself stuck in a pretty tight spot!

Thankfully he was rescued from the drain, and was given treatment for his injured foot.

9. Elephants like to do things at their own speed

Elephants can move pretty quickly when they want too, running as fast as 15 miles per hour.

But they also don't like to be rushed.

Zookeepers had a long wait for this little elephant calf at Chester Zoo when he was born three months later than expected.

His mum probably wasn't too impressed, given she'd already been carrying him for 22 months by the time he was meant to have come out!

10. Most of all, Newsround loves elephants because you guys do!

It's not hard to be a fan of these gentle giants with their long trunks, and sense of fun.

That's why it is so important that they're protected from poachers who kill them for their tusks, or hunters who want to show off their skills.

Imagine what the world would be like if there were no elephants left. It's not a happy thought.