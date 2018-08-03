Scottish Premiership 2018-19: Five things to watch

Getty Images Can anybody stop Celtic's domination?

The World Cup may only seem like five minutes ago, but fear not football fans, the new Scottish football season is just around the corner!

There's plenty of excitement with a new superstar manager on the scene, Celtic looking to make more history and some returning heroes.

Here are the top five things to look out for:

Getty Images Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is the new Rangers manager

The Steven Gerrard effect

Rangers made headlines around the world this summer when they hired global superstar Steven Gerrard as their new manager.

The former Liverpool captain has little experience as a manager, apart from briefly coaching Liverpool Under-18s.

He does, however, bring some stardust to Rangers. Gerrard has 7.4million Instagram followers, compared to 194,000 at Rangers!

He's also coming up against his former Liverpool manager Brendan Rogers, who now manages fierce rivals Celtic. Prepare for fireworks!

Getty Images Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers won the treble last season

Can anybody stop Celtic?

After winning seven league titles in a row, it's fair to say that Celtic are pretty strong favourites to win it again.

In May they became the first Scottish team to win back to back trebles - a pretty awesome feat!

So who could challenge them? Aberdeen have finished second for the last four seasons whilst Hibernian have been highly praised for their entertaining football.

Rangers will also be fired up with Steven Gerrard gunning to beat his old boss.

Despite all this, Celtic still won the league by nine points last season and they look unlikely to lose top spot again.

Getty Images Rangers have already played in Europe this summer

Hopes of a European tour?

Despite dominating in Scotland, Celtic haven't performed in European competitions in recent seasons.

Last year they made the Champions League group stages, but suffered some big defeats including a 7-1 hammering from Paris Saint Germain.

They'll surely want to perform better in Europe this season and face Rosenborg in qualification for the Champions League.

The season might not have begun yet but Rangers, Hibernian and Aberdeen have already played a fair few games!

They are all trying to qualify for the Europa League group stages.

Aberdeen have the most eye catching game as they face their second leg match against English Premier League side Burnley.

Getty Images Steven Naismith is back at Hearts

Returning heroes

Any talk of Scottish football wouldn't be complete without mentioning Kenny Miller.

The former Scotland striker seems to have been around forever. He's 38 - old for a footballer! His latest role is as player manager at newly promoted Livingston.

A shout out too for Steven Naismith. The former Everton man is back on loan at Hearts after a promising loan spell there last season.

St Mirren are back in the top flight after winning the Championship last season.

They are managed by former Everton defender Alan Stubbs, a man who will no doubt want to get one over on Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard!

Getty Images Tony Watt scored THAT goal against Barcelona

From the pictures to the pitches

St Johnstone striker Tony Watt is best remembered for scoring the winning goal for Celtic against Barcelona in 2012.

Since that famous goal he's spent time in Belgian, English and even Welsh football.

Away from the pitch he's set up his own film review website!

He shares his thoughts on a host of films from Star Wars to Guardians of the Galaxy.

St Johnstone fans will hope his performances on the pitch secure a five star rating.