Five times wee saved the day

Wee need a hero - and we've got one

It sounds like a wee-ally incredible story - but a man has put out a fire on Southend Pier by weeing on it.

Naturally, it's not the first time that wee has come to the rescue - read on, and cross your legs...

1. To put out a fire on Southend Pier

Thomas Watson Thomas Watson was visiting Southend Pier

Thomas Watson - we salute you!

Thomas heroically put out a fire on the world's longest pleasure pier - just by weeing on it.

He noticed a small fire on Southend Pier after visiting with his young daughter - and took matters into his own hands by weeing on the flames.

The council have thanked him for his "quick-thinking tinkling".

2. To grow new teeth

PA Your teeth are looking a little yellow...

It's enough to make you gag - but a team of scientists in China used wee to grow new teeth...

Urine was used to make stem cells - special 'building blocks' that can grow into any type of cell.

These stem cells were combined with cells from mouse teeth - and then transplanted into mice.

After three weeks they started to look like 'teeth' - but they were not as hard as natural teeth.

Sounds great - but other scientists weren't so sure about this method.

Urine is a bad starting point, according to stem cell scientist Professor Chris Mason at University College London.

He said: "It is probably one of the worst sources, there are very few cells in the first place and the efficiency of turning them into stem cells is very low."

3. To keep astronaut Tim Peake hydrated

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Tim Peake explains how astronauts end up drinking their own pee on the International Space Station!

British astronaut Tim Peake told Newsround all about what he ate and drank in space - including his own pee!

He explained that the astronauts' urine gets recycled into drinking water on the International Space Station, to cut down on waste.

Wonder how it tastes?

4. To keep people partying at Glastonbury

PA These festival goers were partly powered by their own wee

The UK's biggest music festival Glastonbury tried out some pretty special toilets in 2017 - designed to help power the festival.

A group of scientists invented a gadget which turns pee into electricity.

It was used to power the info boards at the festival - as well as providing energy to charge mobile phones!

5. To (slightly) ease Bear Grylls' pain after being stung by a jellyfish

Mel B sprung into action when Bear Grylls was stung by a jellyfish - but it probably didn't help much

Even for a professional adventurer, a jellyfish sting has got to hurt.

Luckily for Bear Grylls, singer and presenter Mel B kindly dropped her pants to wee on him during an episode of his survival show Running Wild, after he was stung in 2016.

Though it might have made him feel better at the time, he later admitted that "it didn't make a huge difference... it helped a little bit".

In fact, weeing on a jellyfish sting is unlikely to help at all - and can sometimes make it sting more!

That's because urine is acidic and you actually need a liquid that's more alkaline to numb the pain.