Last updated at 14:25

New tree frog discovered - and named Sylvia

Meet Sylvia's Tree Frog.

The large colourful creature was identified after 20 years of research at the University of Manchester.

It had been confused with a similar looking one since 1925 but now researchers have discovered it is in fact its own species!

They say it's one of the world's most amazing frogs and has been named Sylvia's Tree Frog, after the three-year-old granddaughter of the expert. Take a look!

