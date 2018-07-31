Five mini art masterpieces

Graham Short Harry Kane's face is engraved on a special £5 note

An artist has engraved a tiny Harry Kane face onto a banknote, so we thought we'd round up some of the very best miniature masterpieces...

Big boots, small face

Finding a fiver is great - but imagine finding a fiver with Harry Kane's face on it?

Artist Graham Short, who makes the world's smallest engravings, has carved the England player's face on six special five pound notes.

That's one for every goal he scored at the World Cup.

One will go to Harry himself, one will go to the FA and the others are in circulation around the UK - so keep your eyes peeled! They could be worth up to £20,000.

Graham Short Artist Graham Short spends the Harry Kane banknote in Edinburgh

Eye see you!

Microscopic artwork by micro-sculptor Willard Wigan creates tiny hand-carved sculptures inside the eyes of needles.

You can only see how amazing the artwork is under a magnifying glass.

Check it out!

Sharpen your pencils

Salavat Fidai This pencil shows WALL-E from the Disney film - fun to look at, but useless as a pencil

You might be sharpening your pencils ready for school after the holidays, but check out the way a Russian artist carves his pencils.

Salavat Fidai carefully carves tiny sculptures into the tips of pencils.

To create his miniature artwork he uses a craft knife and magnifying glass.

Remember don't try this at home, Salavat Fidai is an experienced artist.

Bubble trouble

Artist Pawel Zaluska captured amazing photos of soap bubbles as you've never seen them before - and they look like beautiful works of art!

He froze the bubbles to show his three year-old daughter how cold it was, to try to convince her to wear her coat outside the house.

The bubbles were frozen at -15 degrees.

The images show ice crystals forming on the bubble's surface, making it look like a snow globe.

Miniature models

BBC/Cyrus Wong After World War Two many people could only live in wooden huts they built like these, depicted in miniature

These tiny models of life in Hong Kong were made by artist Ian Choi and Tim Ho and were on display at Hong Kong's largest ever miniature exhibition in 2018.

They show every day life in Hong Kong after World War Two up until the present.