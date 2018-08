Getty Images The two-day final was held in New York

A team from London has won the first Overwatch League championship.

London Spitfire defeated Philadelphia Fusion in the finals, in front of 20,000 spectators in New York.

More than 300,000 more fans watched the concluding minutes live via Twitch.

Twelve teams took part in the very first Overwatch League championship, which took place on Friday and Saturday.

London Spitfire dominated the competition and will now share the $1m prize.