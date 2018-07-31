To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What's happening in Assam in India?

There's a huge row going on in India about who is an Indian citizen and who isn't.

People in India's Assam state found out on Monday if they are considered citizens or not.

More than four million people living there have been told that they haven't proved that they are Indian citizens - and could face having to leave India.

What's happening?

Assam is a state in India, on the border with Bangladesh

A list called the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been updated with the names of all the people who are able to prove that they are citizens.

It's a big deal because, if a person's name is not on the list, they are no longer considered Indian citizens and aren't entitled to the benefits that citizens get.

They might have to leave India, even if they have been living there a long time.

Why is this happening?

Getty Images People in India celebrate India's independence from British rule in 1947

Until 1947, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan were one country and were called British India - they were governed by Britain.

Many people did not like this and there was huge tension between the Hindus and Muslims.

They won their independence which meant that they could rule themselves.

The country was split into two different states, India and Pakistan.

India was formed mostly of Hindu regions, while Pakistan was mostly Muslim areas.

In 1971 the country of Bangladesh was born after they went to war to gain independence from Pakistan.

STR Lots of people in Assam work on the land

Many people fled to Assam to get away from the war and since then, there's been a steady stream of people from Bangladesh coming into Assam.

Now, the government says that too many people have settled in Assam illegally and people from Assam have had to prove that they have the right to live in the state.

They have to provide documents that would show that they came to Assam before 1971.

That is because this is the time at which Bangladesh became an independent country.

People who came to Assam after 1971 won't be allowed to stay, and will not be counted as Indian citizens.

What do people think of the updated register?

STR These people were queuing to show their documents to prove they can continue to live in India as citizens

India says that the process is fair, and that many Bangladeshis are living in Assam illegally.

They say that looking at everyone's documents properly is the only way to find them.

Officials say that no one will be immediately removed from the country, and that people who are not on the list of citizens can challenge the decision, but this could take a long time.

However, other people have criticised the process because many people living there do not have paperwork to prove that they came to Assam before 1971 - even if they did.

Others think that the government is using this as an excuse to drive out many of the Muslims living in Assam.

That's because a lot of the people living in Assam are Bengalis, who are mainly Muslims.

The government has denied this, and said that the register has nothing to do with religion.