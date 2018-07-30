Neymar: 'Sometimes I really do exaggerate'

Getty Images

Brazil's superstar footballer Neymar has admitted that he DOES sometimes exaggerate his reactions to tackles on the pitch.

During the World Cup in Russia, fans focused less on his football and more on the dives, rolls and tears he produced during the tournament.

But now in a short video for an advertising campaign Neymar says: "You might think I exaggerate and sometimes I really do exaggerate. But the fact is that I suffer on the field."

It's not been a great time for Neymar. He left the World Cup at the quarter-final stage when Brazil lost to Belgium and he's been missed off the shortlist for the Fifa Player of the Year awards.

He's now told fans in his home country he is working to become a better person and deal with the disappointments football threw at him.

Reuters Neymar reacted strongly when Mexico's Miguel Layun seemed to stand on his ankle.

"When I seem rude, it's not because I am a spoilt child. It's because I haven't learnt to deal with frustration," he says.

"It's taken me time to accept your criticism, it's taken me time to look into the mirror and transform myself into a new man.

"But I am here, with a new face and an open heart. I fell down but only those that fall down can get up."