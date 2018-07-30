Bees get busy keeping pollution in check

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Bees are getting busy in Rome where they're helping to keep an eye on air pollution levels.
The honey and wax the bees make are being tested for toxins to give scientists a better idea of the air pollution levels in Italy's capital city.
It's not the first time bees have helped in the fight against air pollution - they've been used in New York, Tokyo and London before.
Watch the bees getting on with their buzz-iness...