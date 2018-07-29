Murray v Rooney: Who's your soccer tennis champ?

Who knew Andy Murray and Wayne Rooney were friends?

The two were filmed having a hit around on some tennis courts in Washington, DC.

Murray is in town for the Citi Open tennis tournament, while Rooney has just been named captain of the MLS club, DC United.

Both are great sportsmen, but play very different games

So they decided to combine both their sports, and try out a game of soccer tennis!

Watch the video and let us know what you think!