Indonesia earthquake: Quake hits tourist island of Lombok

AFP/Getty Images

A powerful earthquake has struck an island in Indonesia early on Sunday morning.

The 6.4 magnitude quake hit the central island of Lombok just before 07:00 local time (00:00 UK time).

Indonesia is a country in south-east Asia, while the island of Lombok is somewhere where lots of people go on holiday.

Officials say at least 16 people have been killed and more than 160 people are injured.

Many buildings on the island are made from wood and bamboo.

Thousands of homes have also been damaged by the original earthquake and 11 aftershocks.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the country's disaster agency, said most people were injured when they were hit by debris and falling blocks of concrete.

He said: "The main focus now is evacuation and rescue. Some of the injured are still being treated at clinics."

Where is Lombok? It's in Indonesia - about 40km (25 miles) east of the island of Bali. The island attracts tourists from around the world due to its beaches, hiking trails, and surfing spots.

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the earthquake was 50km (31 miles) north-east of the city of Mataram, in northern Lombok.

It was followed by more than 60 smaller earthquakes, with the largest recorded at a magnitude of 5.7.

Mount Rinjani National Park, a popular destination for trekkers, has been closed due to landslides.

In some areas landslides have cut off roads, and the water supply and electricity to houses.

Indonesia often experiences earthquakes because it lies on an area called the Ring of Fire - where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent.

More than half of the world's active volcanoes above sea level are part of the ring.

In 2016 a magnitude 6.5 quake struck off the north-east coast of Sumatra island, killing dozens of people and more than 40,000 having to leave their homes.