California fires: Thousands forced to flee as Carr fire spreads

AFP/Getty Images

About 38,000 people in California have been forced to leave their homes because of massive wildfires.

The blazes, known as the Carr fire, have destroyed at least 500 buildings and are threatening thousands of homes.

The fires have spread across 48,000 acres (194 sq km) of land - an area larger than the city of San Francisco.

It started on Monday due to a fault with a car. Firefighters are battling the blaze, which is only 5% contained so far.

Six people have died, including two firefighters, and 17 people are missing.

More than 3,400 firefighters have been sent out- but the local fire department has warned that hot, dry weather is forecast for the rest of the week, and could make the blaze worse.

'Fire whirls' are also making the fires particularly dangerous and difficult to put out.

What are fire whirls?

They're spinning vortexes of air, ash and fire, and are also known as "fire tornadoes".

They form when rising hot air begins to rotate and forms a vortex that picks up flammable gases and burning debris vegetation

Fire whirls typically only last a few minutes but can be very dangerous because they can move quickly

They can reach dozens of metres in height, with core temperatures as high as 1,090C!

California department of forestry and fire protection (CalFire) chief Ken Pimlott told reporters "This fire was whipped up into a whirlwind of activity" by gale-force winds, he said, "uprooting trees, moving vehicles, moving parts of roadways."

"These are extreme conditions... we need to take heed and evacuate, evacuate, evacuate."

AFP/Getty Images A large cloud of fire explodes outward near Redding, California on July 27, 2018

Wildfires are common in California during the state's long, hot, dry summers.

But experts say this has been one of the worst starts to the fire season in 10 years - partly due to the 2012-2017 drought that killed off large amounts of vegetation.

The Carr fire is one of almost 90 active large fires currently burning in the US, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Another fire, called the Ferguson fire has killed one firefighter and led to the closure of much of Yosemite National Park,

In December, Governor Jerry Brown said devastating wildfires fuelled by climate change had become "the new normal", and that large fires "could happen every year or every few years".