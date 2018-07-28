Blood moon: Pictures from around the world

In the UK lots of places were very cloudy, making the blood moon very hard to see. But hopefully these pics from the rest of the world will give you a taste of what it was like!
GERMANY: These stargazers in Berlin got a great view of the blood moon
AFP/Getty Images
GERMANY: This almost looks like something from a fairy tale as the moon comes up behind The Hohenzollern Castle, the ancestral seat of the Prussian Royal House and of the Hohenzollern Princes, in Hechingen, Germany.
Getty Images
SWISS ALPS: the blood moon behind the Saentis Alpstein, Canton of Appenzell
EPA
GREECE: Here's the blood moon beside a statue of ancient Greek goddess Hera and god Apollo in Athens
AFP
BRAZIL: This was the view over the Sugar Loaf mountain in Rio de Janeiro
AFP/Getty
AUSTRALIA: In Sydney, crowds gathered to watch the Moon turn red above the city's distinctive skyline.
Getty Images
AUSTRALIA: One photographer captured the various phases of the moon during the lunar eclipse.
EPA
KENYA: There was a very clear view in Oloika town in Magadi.
AFP PHOTO
ALBANIA: It doesn't glow quite as bright in this picture from Tirana, the capital city.
AFP/Getty
HONG KONG: People set up the telescopes to observe the Lunar eclipse in Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong.