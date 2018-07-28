play
Blood moon: Pictures from around the world

In the UK lots of places were very cloudy, making the blood moon very hard to see. But hopefully these pics from the rest of the world will give you a taste of what it was like!
GERMANY: These stargazers in Berlin got a great view of the blood moon
People gather as they wait for the sun to go down and the appearance of the "Blood moon" in Berlin on July 27, 2018. The "Blood moon" total lunar eclipse, is the longest of the 21st century.AFP/Getty Images
GERMANY: This almost looks like something from a fairy tale as the moon comes up behind The Hohenzollern Castle, the ancestral seat of the Prussian Royal House and of the Hohenzollern Princes, in Hechingen, Germany.
A Blood Moon rises behind The Hohenzollern Castle, the ancestral seat of the Prussian Royal House and of the Hohenzollern Princes, situated at the periphery of the Swabian Alb on July 27, 2018 in Hechingen, Germany.Getty Images
SWISS ALPS: the blood moon behind the Saentis Alpstein, Canton of Appenzell
The blood moon rises behind the Saentis (2502m) Alpstein, Canton of Appenzell, Switzerland.EPA
GREECE: Here's the blood moon beside a statue of ancient Greek goddess Hera and god Apollo in Athens
The blood moon beside a statue of ancient Greek goddess Hera and god Apollo in AthensAFP
BRAZIL: This was the view over the Sugar Loaf mountain in Rio de Janeiro
View of a moon eclipse View of a moon eclipse over the Sugar Loaf mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 27, 2018. The longest "blood moon" eclipse this century was underway Friday, coinciding with Mars" closest approach in 15 years to treat skygazers across the globe to a thrilling celestial spectacle, Brazil on July 27, 2018. The longest "blood moon" eclipse this century was underway Friday, coinciding with Mars" closest approach in 15 years to treat skygazers across the globe to a thrilling celestial spectacleAFP/Getty
AUSTRALIA: In Sydney, crowds gathered to watch the Moon turn red above the city's distinctive skyline.
The moon is seen turning red over the Sydney skyline during a total lunar eclipse on July 28, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.Getty Images
AUSTRALIA: One photographer captured the various phases of the moon during the lunar eclipse.
Various phases of the moon during a lunar eclipse in Sydney, Australia, 28 July 2018.EPA
KENYA: There was a very clear view in Oloika town in Magadi.
This picture shows the full moon during a "blood moon" eclipse as seen from Oloika town in Magadi, Kenya, on July 27, 2018AFP PHOTO
ALBANIA: It doesn't glow quite as bright in this picture from Tirana, the capital city.
A picture shows the full moon during a "blood moon" eclipse as seen from Tirana on July 27, 2018.AFP/Getty
HONG KONG: People set up the telescopes to observe the Lunar eclipse in Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong.
People set up the telescopes to observe the Lunar eclipse in Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on July 28, 2018.AFP/Getty

