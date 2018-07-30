Tour de France: Geraint Thomas becomes first Welshman to win

EPA
Geraint Thomas' win is the sixth British and Team Sky Tour de France victory in just seven years.
Britain's Geraint Thomas has won the Tour de France - making him the first ever Welsh rider to take the title.
He's the third Briton to win the famous cycling race, after Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2012, and four-time champion Chris Froome.
It's a massive deal for him to win, because up until now 15th place had been his best position in the Tour de France.
That's partly because he's been used as a 'domestique' - a rider who gives up his own chances in the service of a team leader - and so in previous races he's been there to give Froome support.
He's also had some pretty dramatic crashes in previous Tours too.
Getty Images
Geraint Thomas follows in Bradley Wiggins (left) and Chris Froome's (right) footsteps.
In 2013 he broke his pelvis after crashing on the opening stage, in 2015 he ended up in a ditch after crashing head first into a telegraph pole, and last year he broke his collar bone.
But this year it's Geraint's turn to celebrate - and celebrations have also been going on in his home city of Cardiff, where lots of official buildings turned yellow in honour of his victory.
CADW
Cardiff pays its tribute to Thomas as City Hall turns yellow
You can find out all about the Tour de France in Newsround's special guide.
GETTY IMAGES / DEBBIE WHARTON
Geraint Thomas had a yellow jersey when he was nine-years-old: but this one's a big more special!
Last year's winner was Great Britain's Chris Froome who has won the race four times: in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
But his hopes of winning a record-equalling fifth Tour title were ended in the Pyrenees mountains on stages 17 and 19, when his team-mate Thomas proved he was the man to beat.
Froome ended this year's Tour de France in third place instead.
Getty Images
Geraint Thomas on the podium alongside teammate Chris Froome, who came third.
Before the final time trial we asked you guys if you thought Thomas could do it. Here's how you voted -
